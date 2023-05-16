Clean Title 4

Give your videos a refined, modern touch with this clean motion title overlay. A vibrant gradient banner and crisp typography slide in smoothly over transparency, making it perfect for intros, chapter cards, and lower thirds. Easily customize two text fields, choose your font, and fine‑tune the color palette with simple controls. The flat, minimal design keeps focus on your message while staying stylish and on‑brand. Drop it over footage or solid backgrounds for professional results in seconds—ideal for YouTube, social content, presentations, and corporate edits.