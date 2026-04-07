Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Slide Underline 2 - Original - Poster image

Slide Underline 2

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Digital banner
Minimal
Gradient
6exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, modern motion title. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner, oversized typography, and snappy slide-in wipes for maximum impact. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, and social clips. Easily customize fonts, text, and color accents to match your brand in seconds. The clean, minimal design keeps focus on your headline while subtle details like highlight bars and dotted textures add polish. Drop it over any footage and deliver a crisp, energetic opener that looks great everywhere.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us