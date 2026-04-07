Slide Underline 2

Make your message pop with a bold, modern motion title. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner, oversized typography, and snappy slide-in wipes for maximum impact. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, and social clips. Easily customize fonts, text, and color accents to match your brand in seconds. The clean, minimal design keeps focus on your headline while subtle details like highlight bars and dotted textures add polish. Drop it over any footage and deliver a crisp, energetic opener that looks great everywhere.