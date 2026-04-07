Slide Underline 5

Make your headlines pop with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent overlay features a vibrant gradient banner and smooth slide-ins for modern impact. A subtle highlight bar emphasizes key words, while clean decorative shapes add polish. Easily customize fonts, colors, text, and audio to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, promos, and social content, it delivers professional results fast without clutter. Export in your preferred resolution and drop it over any footage for an instant upgrade.