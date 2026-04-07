Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Slide Underline 6 - Original - Poster image

Slide Underline 6

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Digital banner
Rounded rectangle
Outline reveal
6exports
rating
Create striking, modern titles in seconds. This minimal motion title overlays a bold headline and subtitle inside a clean gradient banner, all on a transparent background for effortless compositing over any footage. Smooth line wipes and staggered builds add energy without clutter. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, social clips, and YouTube segments, this template delivers premium impact with simple controls and a fast workflow.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Creative Title 6
By teammotion
Edit
60fps
00:06
Creative Title 6 Original theme video
Bounce Title 16
By Leany
Edit
60fps
00:04
Bounce Title 16 Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Title 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:07
Modern Dynamic Title 3 Original theme video
Modern Colorful Title 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Modern Colorful Title 3 Original theme video
Minimal Text Title 5
By HannaDarling
Edit
60fps
00:07
Minimal Text Title 5 Original theme video
Urban Title 11
By ToresMotion
Edit
60fps
00:07
Urban Title 11 Original theme video
Clean Pop 12
By Besed
Edit
2K
00:06
Clean Pop 12 Original theme video
Sleek Strokes Lower Third 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:06
Sleek Strokes Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us