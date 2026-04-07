Slide Underline 6
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6exports
Create striking, modern titles in seconds. This minimal motion title overlays a bold headline and subtitle inside a clean gradient banner, all on a transparent background for effortless compositing over any footage. Smooth line wipes and staggered builds add energy without clutter. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, social clips, and YouTube segments, this template delivers premium impact with simple controls and a fast workflow.
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