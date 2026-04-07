Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Slide Underline 1 - Original - Poster image

Slide Underline 1

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Digital banner
Dark
6exports
rating
Give your videos a refined start with a modern motion title built around clean typography and a sleek gradient accent. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, chapter openers, and captioning key messages over footage. Customize headline and subtitle, swap fonts to match your brand, and fine‑tune color accents for a precise fit. Smooth, professional animation ensures your message lands clearly without visual clutter. Ideal for social clips, presentations, and YouTube content where clarity and style matter.
Mirs profile image
Mirs
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of Mirs
Slide Underline 6
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Slide Underline 6 Original theme video
Slide Underline 5
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Slide Underline 5 Original theme video
Slide Underline 4
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Slide Underline 4 Original theme video
Slide Underline 3
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Slide Underline 3 Original theme video
Slide Underline 2
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Slide Underline 2 Original theme video
Slide Underline 1
By Mirs
Edit
00:08
Slide Underline 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us