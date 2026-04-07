Slide Underline 1

Give your videos a refined start with a modern motion title built around clean typography and a sleek gradient accent. This transparent overlay is perfect for intros, chapter openers, and captioning key messages over footage. Customize headline and subtitle, swap fonts to match your brand, and fine‑tune color accents for a precise fit. Smooth, professional animation ensures your message lands clearly without visual clutter. Ideal for social clips, presentations, and YouTube content where clarity and style matter.