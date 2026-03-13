Split Bold 1

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This poster-inspired scene pairs oversized typography with a clean two-column layout and a tinted media area for instant impact. Smooth slide-ins, diagonal wipes, and subtle grain add editorial polish without clutter. Perfect for intros, promos, chapters, and quick announcements. Easily customize text, colors, and media to match your brand and publish in minutes. If you love modern, type-led design with strong hierarchy, this template delivers crisp clarity and confident style.