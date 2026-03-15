Split Bold 4

Design a striking, minimal poster-style motion title with a bold headline, elegant media strip, and a scrolling slogan ticker. This clean, editorial layout focuses attention on your message while showcasing imagery in a wide panoramic band. Customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand, and quickly repurpose it for promos, product teasers, or content openers. Smooth slide-ins and subtle texture keep the motion refined and modern. Ideal for marketers, creators, and brands seeking a polished, design-led look without distraction.