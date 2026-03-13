Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Split Bold 3 - Original - Poster image

Split Bold 3

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Geometric
Circle shape
Concentric rings
10exports
rating
Showcase your message with a refined, minimal motion title built around bold editorial typography and geometric circles. Concentric rings frame a circular media holder while a clear hierarchy presents headline and supporting text. Smooth slide-ins and radial builds keep the pacing polished and modern. Perfect for intros, short promos, and announcements, it’s easy to tailor with custom fonts, colors, and a single hero image or video. Achieve a crisp, professional look in seconds and keep your audience focused on what matters most: your brand and story.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us