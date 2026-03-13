Split Bold 3

Showcase your message with a refined, minimal motion title built around bold editorial typography and geometric circles. Concentric rings frame a circular media holder while a clear hierarchy presents headline and supporting text. Smooth slide-ins and radial builds keep the pacing polished and modern. Perfect for intros, short promos, and announcements, it’s easy to tailor with custom fonts, colors, and a single hero image or video. Achieve a crisp, professional look in seconds and keep your audience focused on what matters most: your brand and story.