Grunge Mixtape

Turn any track into a gritty, retro music visualizer. This design blends grunge textures, plastic wrap, and tape-strip details with a responsive audio spectrum, waveform line, and a reactive contour surface. Showcase your cover and titles in a two-column layout with a dark duotone palette. A timer and progress indicator support playback context while smooth, beat-driven motion adapts to any genre. Customize colors, fonts, and spectrum behavior to match your brand or release, then render a striking video for social platforms, channels, or premieres.