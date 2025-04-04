en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cloth Intro

Templates
/
Branding
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Flag & Banner
Clothing
Elegant
Simple
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Cloth Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tarazz profile image
Created by tarazz
15exports
7 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Immerse your audience in a dramatic unveiling with our Cloth Intro as your logo descends wrapped in a slow-motion dance of falling fabric. This video draws viewers in, perfect for YouTube intros or social media branding. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to align with your brand identity. Ready-to-publish, it will add an air of sophistication to your media presence.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tarazz
Cloth Swirl Reveal Original theme video
Cloth Swirl Reveal
Edit
By themediastock
10s
6
3
10
Elegant 3D cloth swirl logo reveal is great for your minimal logo opener.
Hoodie & Jogger Mockup Original theme video
Hoodie & Jogger Mockup
Edit
By TippyTop
11s
7
9
6
Showcase your fashion designs with our dynamic Hoodie & Jogger Mockup video. Perfect for presentations, online stores, or portfolios, this video brings your apparel ideas to life. Customizable in every aspect, from colors to logos, this high resolution mockup displayed from multiple angles makes your designs look professional and stylish. Create a seamless impression for your clothing brand today!
Wayfarer Sunglasses Mockup Original theme video
Wayfarer Sunglasses Mockup
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
10
6
Show off your brand's cool factor with our customizable Wayfarer Sunglasses Mockup. Tailor the colors, fine tune the lighting, and add your unique design to the iconic frames for a video that exudes style. Ideal for fashion brands or marketing campaigns, this stunning template integrates your branding into every detail, creating a realistic presentation that will turn heads on any platform.
Rotating Bucket Hat Mockup Original theme video
Rotating Bucket Hat Mockup
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
7
3
13
Present your product in a sweeping 360-degree spectacle with our Rotating Bucket Hat Mockup video template. Your product is the star, crisply displayed in the best light, rotating smoothly to catch eyes and pique interest. Customize the colors to match your branding and upload your logo to align with your business identity. Perfect for promos, this template is a marketer's dream, providing an impressive horizontal view.
Elegant Grid Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Grid Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
18
8
Dive into the world of professional storytelling with Elegant Grid Reveal, where creative portraits and image grids culminate in a stunning logo reveal. This template offers full customization, from logos to colors, allowing your corporate identity to shine in every frame. Designed for impactful intros and high-level presentations, it’s your ticket to a polished, broadcast-ready brand showcase.
Revolving Photo Showcase Original theme video
Revolving Photo Showcase
Edit
By Goldenmotion
8s
21
7
10
Showcase your vision with the Revolving Photo Showcase template, where four photos dance in rotation before your logo takes the stage. Ideal for anyone looking to craft polished promo videos, this brings a professional flair perfect for YouTube or Facebook. It's fully customizable, letting you tailor images, fonts, and colors to suit your brand's theme.
Minimal Cards Reveal Original theme video
Minimal Cards Reveal
Edit
By iamkoltunov
10s
21
7
8
Captivate your audience with a stunning reveal where 3D cards choreograph the grand entrance of your logo. This Minimal Cards Reveal template offers you the control to blend your media with a picturesque animation, asserting a memorable presence on any platform with ready to publish ease. Customize effortlessly to fit your brand’s unique visual style.
Fast Typo Logo Original theme video
Fast Typo Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
14s
4
6
8
Type 3 words and reveal your logo with style!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us