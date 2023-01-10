GTA 5 Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a polished, gamer-ready look with a clean, transparent webcam overlay. The central facecam frame is accented by tidy info bars and paneled details inspired by modern stream design. Customize colors to match your brand and keep the focus on your content. Built for long sessions, it loops seamlessly and stays unobtrusive over gameplay, IRL, or podcast scenes. Ideal for OBS and Streamlabs users who want a crisp, professional presentation without clutter.