Dota 2 Stream Screen

Fire up your broadcast with a cinematic starting screen built for streamers. A molten lava backdrop, subtle smoke, and bold central typography set the tone while a header bar and a footer row of social icons keep branding front and center. Tweak colors, fonts, sizes, and swap the logo to match your channel identity in minutes. Perfect for gaming streams and intermissions across platforms, this overlay is designed to loop smoothly as you get ready to go live. Make a powerful first impression and keep viewers engaged before the action begins.