Dota 2 Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a bold, professional look with a lava‑glow webcam overlay. This transparent stream element features a rounded frame for your facecam and two customizable info bars for handles, stats or alerts. Tweak colors to match your brand, adjust border thickness and corner radius, and control spacing for a perfect fit. Smooth, fluid motion adds energy without distracting from gameplay. Ideal for gaming streams and creators who want a clean, high‑impact presence. Set it up in minutes and keep your visuals consistent across your scenes.