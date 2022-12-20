Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dota 2 Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

Dota 2 Stinger Transition

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Full-screen wipe
Sliding panel
Cinematic
290exports
rating
Elevate your stream with a professional stinger transition. This cinematic, panel-driven overlay starts and ends fully transparent, briefly covering the screen to mask your scene cut. Colors and direction are fully customizable, letting you match your brand in seconds. The fast, energetic motion feels premium without being distracting, making it ideal for gaming, podcasts, and live shows. Drop it over your edits or broadcasting software and enjoy a seamless, polished look between scenes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us