Dota 2 Stinger Transition

Elevate your stream with a professional stinger transition. This cinematic, panel-driven overlay starts and ends fully transparent, briefly covering the screen to mask your scene cut. Colors and direction are fully customizable, letting you match your brand in seconds. The fast, energetic motion feels premium without being distracting, making it ideal for gaming, podcasts, and live shows. Drop it over your edits or broadcasting software and enjoy a seamless, polished look between scenes.