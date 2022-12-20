Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dota 2 Alert Overlay - Original - Poster image

Dota 2 Alert Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream alert
Gaming
Smoke
Rounded rectangle
719exports
rating
Energize your broadcasts with a fiery stream alert overlay built for gamers. A glowing, molten panel bursts through smoke and light rays, spotlighting your alert message at center screen. The animation is transparent and ready to layer over any scene. Easily customize colors, text and ambiance to match your brand. Designed as a polished stream element, it delivers high-impact, cinematic motion that fits follower, sub, raid or donation alerts. Fast, clean and eye-catching—perfect for streamers who want a bold, game-inspired notification that stands out without cluttering the action.
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us