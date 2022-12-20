Dota 2 Alert Overlay

Energize your broadcasts with a fiery stream alert overlay built for gamers. A glowing, molten panel bursts through smoke and light rays, spotlighting your alert message at center screen. The animation is transparent and ready to layer over any scene. Easily customize colors, text and ambiance to match your brand. Designed as a polished stream element, it delivers high-impact, cinematic motion that fits follower, sub, raid or donation alerts. Fast, clean and eye-catching—perfect for streamers who want a bold, game-inspired notification that stands out without cluttering the action.