Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Graffity Wall Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Graffity Wall Lyrics

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Urban
Music visualization
Music
Brick wall
14exports
rating
Transform any song into a gritty, urban lyric video. This template paints your words as bold graffiti on a textured brick wall, complete with subtle camera drift, vignette, and a street‑style vibe. Add your audio and timed lyrics, customize colors for text and background, and finish with your logo and artist/title credit. Perfect for hip‑hop, rap, and any track that thrives on raw attitude and high‑impact typography. Built for clarity, punch, and fast setup—just drop in your lyrics and hit render.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us