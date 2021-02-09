Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Big Business - Original - Poster image

Big Business

00:37 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 4 images · 23 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Grunge
Slideshow
Bold
Chalkboard
6.1Kexports
rating
Build a high-impact promo with gritty style and bold text. This energetic slideshow blends kinetic typography, textured chalkboard backdrops, duotone interludes, and smooth camera moves for a modern look. Drop in your photos or videos, tailor the color accents and fonts, and end on a clean logo slate with a clear call to action. Ideal for brand intros, social ads, and event highlights, it pairs distressed textures with polished motion for standout results. Fast to customize and designed to perform, it’s a versatile template for campaigns that need punch and personality.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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Contact Us