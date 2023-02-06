Metalic Waves

Bring your music to life with a vivid 3D visualizer. A glowing network mesh forms a deep tunnel around your logo or title while a reactive waveform animates to every beat. Beat‑synced flashes and smooth camera motion amplify energy without distraction. Customize colors, spectrum behavior and text or swap in a logo for instant branding. Ideal for singles, mixes, visual albums, and channel uploads, this high‑impact visual turns any track into eye‑catching content in seconds.