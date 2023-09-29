Stomp Unveil - Post

Bring your brand to life with an energetic stomp opener that blends bold titles, geometric slices, and smooth page‑turn transitions. This versatile logo animation showcases your visuals with diagonal reveals, light leaks, and a rich gradient backdrop, finishing on a clean logo and tagline lockup. Swap in your media, edit headlines, adjust colors, and match fonts to your identity. Perfect for intros, promos, and social ads across widescreen, square, or vertical formats, this fast, modern design delivers instant impact and polished style.