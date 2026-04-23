Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Snap Opener - Post - Original - Poster image

Snap Opener - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Logo animation
35exports
rating
Kick off your content with a fast, stomp‑style intro that grabs attention instantly. This template blends bold kinetic titles, sliding media panels, and cinematic light leaks into a vibrant, modern look. Perfect for promos, teasers, and social posts, it features energetic motion, clean typography, and a polished logo end scene. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, media, and audio to match your brand and message. Deliver maximum impact in seconds and keep viewers hooked from the first frame.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us