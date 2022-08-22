Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stylish Stomp - Simple - Poster image

Stylish Stomp

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Logo animation
Title sequence
Light leak
5Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact stomp opener that grabs attention fast. This modern template combines bold titles, geometric slice transitions, vivid light leaks, and a clean logo reveal for a polished finish. Use it for promos, intros, or fast-paced slideshows to showcase products, events, or brand messages. Swap in your media, edit headlines, tweak colors, and choose your fonts to match any style. With energetic pacing and crisp motion design, your story lands clearly and memorably—ready for social, ads, or YouTube intros.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us