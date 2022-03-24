Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Post - Original - Poster image

Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Post

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Polaroid
920exports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, modern stomp opener. This design snaps through bold titles and image panels styled like polaroid frames, layered with vibrant light leaks for extra punch. It culminates in a clean logo end card, ideal for brand intros, promos, reels and quick slideshows. Easily customize text, colors, and imagery, and export in square, vertical or widescreen formats. If you need a compact, high‑impact title sequence that looks polished and professional, this template delivers a crisp rhythm, sharp transitions and a memorable logo reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Goldenmotion
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Pack (2)
Themes (4)
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Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Post
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Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Post Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us