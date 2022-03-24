Fast Flipping Stomp 4 - Post
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
920exports
Launch your message with a fast, modern stomp opener. This design snaps through bold titles and image panels styled like polaroid frames, layered with vibrant light leaks for extra punch. It culminates in a clean logo end card, ideal for brand intros, promos, reels and quick slideshows. Easily customize text, colors, and imagery, and export in square, vertical or widescreen formats. If you need a compact, high‑impact title sequence that looks polished and professional, this template delivers a crisp rhythm, sharp transitions and a memorable logo reveal.
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Themes (4)
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