Clean Waves Reveal - Vertical
Created by igorilla
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
60fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your brand introduction into a fluid symphony with Clean Waves Reveal, where artistry and corporate identity converge. Experience your logo taking center stage against a backdrop of serene blue waves, crafted in perfect paper folds. Personalize with your chosen fonts, colors, and tagline to captivate your audience on every screen. It's a reveal that's rooted in elegance and designed for impact.
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
By hushahir
6s
2
2
6
Embark on a visual journey with Surreal Nature Reveal, where your brand takes center stage in a mystical, cinematic landscape. Perfect for eco brands and creative studios, this logo reveal template paints a dream-like tableau that captivates and enchants. Customize with your logo and brand colors to create a piece that's ready to publish, drawing viewers into your unique artistic identity.
By 12artlife12
7s
9
3
10
Set the stage for an unforgettable introduction with Light Rays Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amid glowing, sun-like beams, shimmering across the screen. This reveal brings your vision to light with customizable logo, tagline, and colors, crafting a moment of awe that’s uniquely yours.
By Goldenmotion
12s
21
12
12
Tell your story with a pulse in our dynamic Impact Motion Stomp template. Perfect for promos or introductions, this rhythmic slideshow syncs bold transitions with punchy text to energize your images and videos. Customize colors, fonts, and branding to align with your vision, and let your message leave a lasting impact on viewers. Step up your presentation game with a high-energy visual journey that captivates from the first frame.
By MotionDesk
7s
5
3
16
Discover the sleek elegance of our Digital LED Reveal, where your logo takes center stage in a dance of light and technology. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand for a polished, ready-to-publish video that works as a compelling intro or a standalone piece. Ideal for tech companies or sleek promotions, make an entrance on any platform with a video that radiates minimalistic sophistication.
By MotionDesk
8s
5
3
17
Step into the future of brand storytelling with our Spectra Flow Reveal template. Set against a stage of floating spheres and layered lighting, this smooth transition unveils your logo with style. Its modern animation design is perfect for digital, tech, or creative projects that need a punch of minimal yet futuristic aesthetics. Customize the fluid shapes, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and export in any format for a striking, ready-to-publish video.
By PixBolt
11s
5
2
14
Step into the world of luxury with our Explosion Golden Reveal template. An opulent explosion ushers your logo into the limelight, making sure your brand shines with exclusivity and premium quality. Perfect for product promotions or elegant intros, this customizable template lets you alter logo and colors to suit your style. Create a video ready for the big screens and leave a golden impression.
By MotionDesk
10s
12
3
16
Present your logo with the elegance of fluid motion using our 3D Flux Reveal template. This dynamic unveiling is a meld of futuristic aesthetics and bold cinematic flair, perfect for any display. Tailor the experience with your unique logo, tagline, and brand colors to intrigue viewers, whether for tech showcases, creative introductions, or impactful YouTube branding.
By MotionBank21
8s
6
3
17
Infuse your brand's identity with power using our Epic Stone In Fire template. An ancient stone arises, glowing and fierce, to present your logo with titanic force. Customizing the logo, tagline, and colors is effortlessly simple, turning this ready-to-publish video into a symbol of unforgettable strength for your gaming, film, or bold corporate intros.
