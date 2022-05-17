Showcase your brand with a sleek multi‑photo opener that assembles a dynamic grid of images before revealing your logo and tagline. This minimal, elegant logo animation features smooth, staggered slide‑ins, subtle gradients, and polished 3D card depth. It’s perfect for ads, intros, outros, vlogs, and promos. Easily tailor fonts, colors, imagery, and timing to match your identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it looks great on widescreen, square, vertical, and more. Create a memorable first impression with a refined photo‑driven intro that keeps attention on your brand.