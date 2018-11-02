Page Flip
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 7 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Make your brand pop with a crisp page‑flip logo animation. This minimal, bold title sequence uses glossy paper flips and vibrant color panels to reveal headlines and finish on your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros and outros, it combines clean typography, smooth motion, and a centered layout to keep attention where it matters. Easily adapt colors and materials for your brand and deliver a modern, professional identity piece in seconds.
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