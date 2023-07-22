Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Pages Reveal - Original - Poster image

Colorful Pages Reveal

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Cartoon
Page turn
1.5Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful multi-scene logo reveal. This energetic intro flips through colorful pages—Memphis shapes, pixel art with CRT charm, sticker collages, glowing neons, scribbles, a rotating cube, swirling letters, and a pastel UI window. Your logo stays centered while each page adds a fresh vibe. Customize fonts, choose logo styling, and tailor scene colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and fast brand bumpers when you want bold, vibrant motion graphics with character.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us