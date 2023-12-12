Colorful Shapes Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a playful logo animation packed with colorful Memphis shapes, halftone dots, stripes, and cartoon clouds. This flat design reveal features smooth, energetic motion and a bold gradient background to spotlight your mark. Easily customize colors, glow and particles, and keep your original logo colors or apply a fresh palette. Ideal for channel intros, outros, and quick stingers across social media and video platforms. Fast to set up, eye-catching, and fun—this template makes your logo pop in seconds.