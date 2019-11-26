Color Elements
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
9.5Kexports
Bring your brand to life with a colorful, minimal logo animation. Spiraling geometric arcs and bold flat shapes build smoothly around a centered logo, finishing with a clear tagline. This energetic 2D design is perfect for intros and outros across YouTube and social content. Easily customize every color, choose your font, and drop in your logo and message. The clean, flat-design aesthetic and circular motion ensure instant impact while staying modern and versatile.
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by atabaysevda
thank you! it looks awesome.
i really liked it.