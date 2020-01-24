Launch your brand with a punchy, colorful logo reveal. This flat, geometric intro swirls through circles, arcs, stripes, and playful shapes before landing on a bold centered logo with a tagline. Ideal for intros, outros, ads, vlogs, and presentations. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and a full color scheme to match your brand. With vibrant hues, energetic motion, and crisp 2D design, it fits creative, fashion, beauty, or modern tech aesthetics alike. Make your identity unforgettable in seconds with a bright, fun, and professional logo animation.