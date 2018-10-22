Flip Words
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
100.8Kexports
Present your brand with a crisp, minimalist intro. Flip Words strings together short headline moments with smooth flip transitions, then lands on a refined logo reveal and optional tagline. The clean white stage, subtle floor shadow, and glossy sweep keep attention on your message. Ideal for corporate intros, webinars, lessons, and professional content. Customize fonts, colors, headline copy, and tagline to match your identity. Use it as an intro, outro, or short title sequence across your channels to achieve consistent, polished branding in seconds.
Reviews (2)
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by dkdanish
pure pharmacy logo
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by pete838
wow - it's that easy
couldn't quite believe it was this easy to create a professional looking intro in a couple of minutes. it was. brilliant.