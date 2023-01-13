Hearthstone Stream Screen

Create a warm, professional pre-stream presence with this cozy fantasy stream screen. A handcrafted wooden hanging sign centers your message, while a tidy social row highlights your channels. Built with 3D motion graphics and rustic, earth‑tone styling, it sets a relaxed mood for viewers waiting to join. Customize headline text, add a custom icon, adjust icon size, spacing, colors, and layout for your brand. Ideal as a starting soon, BRB, or intermission screen across Twitch, YouTube, and more. Loop-ready and easy to personalize, it’s a charming overlay that elevates your broadcast.