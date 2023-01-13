Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hearthstone Webcam Overlay - Original - Poster image

Hearthstone Webcam Overlay

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Stream elements
Webcam overlay
Rustic
Webcam frame
Wood
65exports
rating
Give your stream a warm, handcrafted look with a transparent, wood-textured webcam overlay. This rustic, photorealistic frame is designed for continuous use and sits cleanly over gameplay or IRL content. Adjust the webcam area to common aspect ratios and fine-tune the bottom panels with flexible rows, columns, gaps, height, and margins. Built to be unobtrusive yet distinctive, it blends effortlessly with any background while keeping your face-cam and info panels organized. Ideal for streamers seeking a premium, cozy aesthetic without distractions. Set it up in minutes and go live with style.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us