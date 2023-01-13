Hearthstone Webcam Overlay

Give your stream a warm, handcrafted look with a transparent, wood-textured webcam overlay. This rustic, photorealistic frame is designed for continuous use and sits cleanly over gameplay or IRL content. Adjust the webcam area to common aspect ratios and fine-tune the bottom panels with flexible rows, columns, gaps, height, and margins. Built to be unobtrusive yet distinctive, it blends effortlessly with any background while keeping your face-cam and info panels organized. Ideal for streamers seeking a premium, cozy aesthetic without distractions. Set it up in minutes and go live with style.