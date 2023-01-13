Hearthstone Stinger Transition

Create seamless scene changes with a wood‑paneled stinger transition built for streaming and video editors. Two 3D doors slide in to fully cover the frame, letting you cut cleanly before they open to reveal your next scene. It starts and ends transparent for effortless overlay use. Drop in your logo and headline, tweak colors, and you’re ready to go. The rustic, fantasy‑inspired design adds character while staying readable and bold. Ideal for Twitch, YouTube, and live broadcasts where clean transitions matter.