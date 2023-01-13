Hearthstone Alert Overlay

Bring a warm, handcrafted feel to your live stream with a 3D wooden alert overlay. This transparent, center-focused alert pops in cleanly to showcase your message and holds attention without blocking gameplay or content. Fully customize width, height, font, and text to fit your brand and layout. Works seamlessly in OBS, Streamlabs, and other platforms. The rustic look pairs well with fantasy, adventure, or cozy channels, but stays versatile for any theme. Quick to set up, easy to reuse, and designed to look great on top of any scene.