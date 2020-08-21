Colorful Employee Interview

Bring your interviews to life with a colorful, minimal flat-design template built for Q&A storytelling. Combine bold photo frames, pill-shaped question and answer cards, and sleek icons to present people and insights with clarity. Smooth slide-ins, soft bounces, and clean typography keep the focus on your message while maintaining an upbeat, professional vibe. Ideal for corporate branding, team features, testimonials, and HR spotlights. Fully customizable colors, fonts, images, and text help you match your brand in minutes and export a polished feed-ready promo.