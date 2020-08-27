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Colorful Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Colorful Employee Testimony

00:40 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 17 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Interview
Testimonial
Flat design
Minimal
Corporate
443exports
rating
Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, corporate-ready interview template. This design presents circular portraits, names and roles, followed by bold question-and-answer cards and a clear contact section. The flat, minimal, geometric style and vibrant color accents keep attention on your message while feeling friendly and professional. Customize fonts, colors, images and copy to match your brand. Ideal for employer branding, recruitment marketing, HR communications, and social posts that highlight your team’s voice.
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Try for free
Try for free
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us