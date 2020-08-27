Colorful Employee Testimony

Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, corporate-ready interview template. This design presents circular portraits, names and roles, followed by bold question-and-answer cards and a clear contact section. The flat, minimal, geometric style and vibrant color accents keep attention on your message while feeling friendly and professional. Customize fonts, colors, images and copy to match your brand. Ideal for employer branding, recruitment marketing, HR communications, and social posts that highlight your team’s voice.