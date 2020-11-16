Funny Character Audio Visualization

Give your music a fun, animated stage. This cartoon visualizer pairs a rotating vinyl and central boombox with an audio‑reactive spectrum that dances to your track. Showcase your artist name, song title and brand logo while fine‑tuning colors to match your style. The illustrated guitarist adds personality, and the wood‑desk backdrop keeps everything grounded and clean. Perfect for track releases, promos and social posts, it’s a simple way to turn your audio into eye‑catching motion graphics in minutes.