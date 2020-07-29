3D Rotation Logo Transition

Bring your brand to life with a punchy 3D logo reveal. A central logo rotates in space while bold, concentric rings build around it for instant impact. This template is perfect for intros and outros, combining smooth motion with geometric shapes and a vibrant palette. Easily upload your logo, fine-tune the colors, and you’re ready to render. The glossy, extruded look adds depth and polish to any channel, product, or event. If you need a fast, modern and fun brand sting, this design delivers clean structure, playful energy, and memorable presence.