Search Logo Reveal

Turn a familiar search interaction into a memorable brand moment. This minimal, flat-design logo animation types your query, shows a loading spinner and progress bar, then reveals your logo with a clean, centered layout. Perfect for website promo, SEO intros, and outro bumpers, it’s polished yet simple to customize. Adjust colors, fonts, query text, logo and tagline to match your brand. With smooth, fluid transitions and vibrant accents over a dark gradient background, this template delivers a professional, modern look for any digital marketing video.