Search Logo Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Search
Website
Corporate
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Search Logo Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
17exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Original
Original
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 2
Theme 2
Edit
Theme 1
Theme 1
Edit
Theme 7
Theme 7
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
