Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Travel Viz - Purple - Poster image

Space Travel Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Audio spectrum
Cosmic
15.6Kexports
rating
Give your music a cinematic voyage with a neon, synthwave visualizer set inside a retro car cruising through outer space. A circular audio spectrum wraps a ringed planet while glowing gauges, raindrops on glass, and sweeping wipers build atmosphere. Add your logo and artist/track info, tweak colors and spectrum settings, and let the visuals pulse to your sound. Perfect for singles, mixes, and channel uploads in any aspect ratio. Create an unforgettable backdrop that turns every play into a stargazing ride.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us