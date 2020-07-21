Makeup Products Story

Create high-impact vertical story promos with a clean, minimal aesthetic. This template showcases products in framed slides with bold headlines, a detailed text block, and a prominent price tag. A swipe-up CTA keeps conversion in focus. Easily replace images, edit titles, descriptions, and prices, and fine-tune brand colors, fonts, and accents. Ideal for launches, seasonal sales, or quick product spotlights, it blends elegant motion with a crisp, modern layout to capture attention and drive action on social platforms.