Reveal your brand with a cinematic rain aesthetic. This logo animation places realistic raindrops on a glass pane in front of a softly blurred background, highlighting your mark with refined depth and subtle motion. Add a tagline and customize colors to match your identity. The gentle pacing and atmospheric look make it ideal for intros, outros, and branded stings on social media or YouTube. Deliver a polished, elegant reveal that feels calm, moody, and memorable—no complex setup required.