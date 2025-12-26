Menu
Neon Christmas Wishes
Created by vivace_studio
14exports
25 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your brand’s holiday spirit comes to life with our Neon Christmas Wishes template. As the camera glides along the wall, your Christmas wishes and neon-lit seasonal imagery create a sense of warmth and cheer. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand’s festive message. This video is perfect for sharing joyful content on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By bbpixel
30s
6
7
15
Christmas Wishes is an elegant, festive animation and it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers. Features magical falling snow, various particle effects, and your wishes dipped in gold or silver accompanied by light rays. Perfect for creating Christmas Intros, Holiday Greetings, Corporate, Business Seasonal Greetings, Family Greetings, Church Christmas Videos, New Year related videos, etc.
By bbpixel
24s
7
7
30
Create an ambiance of premium festivity with an animation that combines a starry night sky, magical aurora lights, and elegant golden typography. Your festive message emerges amidst shimmering particle formations, with customizable ornaments adding a personal touch. This template sets the tone for corporate greetings and seasonal promos with its uplifting atmosphere and polished motion design.
By MissMotion
20s
7
3
19
Set the scene for the holiday season with our enchanting Cozy Christmas reveal. Picture a cozy living room with a festive tree and a fireplace that warms the soul, perfect for spreading cheer and warming hearts. Customize with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make a video that's as unique as a snowflake. Share the spirit of Christmas in every frame, ideal for holiday greetings or as a jolly intro to your seasonal campaigns.
By rajpakhare
15s
6
3
7
Get into the festive spirit with our enchanting Christmas Play reveal. Watch as decorations twirl and gifts unwrap in a magical dance around the tree, setting the perfect stage for your logo and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, and even control the snowfall to add a touch of winter magic. Deliver joy and seasonal branding in one high-definition video, ready to dazzle across any platform.
By rajpakhare
15s
5
3
5
Let the spirit of the holidays soar with our Christmas Land Template. Take your viewers on a serene flyover of snowy peaks, culminating in a dazzling reveal of your logo beside a festive Christmas tree. Personalize the video with your own tagline and holiday wishes, and adjust the fonts and colors to reflect your brand's seasonal cheer, ready for immediate use.
By rajpakhare
22s
5
3
6
Discover the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Rise Template. A festive tree ascends majestically among glistening gifts and ornaments, culminating in the grand unveiling of your brand. Easily customize fonts, colors, and add your logo and tagline to create a striking introduction or a memorable standalone video. Share the joy and elevate your message with a sparkling bang this Christmas!
By rajpakhare
20s
2
3
5
Revel in the excitement with our Christmas Celebration Launch template, where gifts and balls burst to unveil your logo. This video climaxing in festive fireworks makes a dazzling entrance or a vibrant ending to any content. Personalize it easily with your logo, colors, tagline, and fonts, creating a celebratory atmosphere that's all your own.
By EnjoystX
26s
2
7
14
Spread Christmas cheer with a personalized holiday masterpiece. Our Christmas Card Reveal offers charming animations and a cozy color scheme to convey your message. With easy customizations for logos, taglines, and texts, this video brings a touch of magic to your festive communications on every widescreen display.
