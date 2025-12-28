Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Neon Christmas Wishes - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Portrait
Winter
Night
Wall
Neon
Christmas
Cartoon
Gloss
Holidays
Glow
More details
Neon Christmas Wishes - Vertical - Original - Poster image
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
7exports
25 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
6texts
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your brand’s holiday spirit comes to life with our Neon Christmas Wishes template. As the camera glides along the wall, your Christmas wishes and neon-lit seasonal imagery create a sense of warmth and cheer. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to reflect your brand’s festive message. This video is perfect for sharing joyful content on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Christmas Play - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Play - Vertical
Edit
By rajpakhare
15s
5
3
7
Get into the festive spirit with our enchanting Christmas Play reveal. Watch as decorations twirl and gifts unwrap in a magical dance around the tree, setting the perfect stage for your logo and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, and even control the snowfall to add a touch of winter magic. Deliver joy and seasonal branding in one high-definition video, ready to dazzle across any platform.
Christmas Land - Vertical Custom Logo Color theme video
Christmas Land - Vertical
Edit
By rajpakhare
15s
4
3
5
Let the spirit of the holidays soar with our Christmas Land Template. Take your viewers on a serene flyover of snowy peaks, culminating in a dazzling reveal of your logo beside a festive Christmas tree. Personalize the video with your own tagline and holiday wishes, and adjust the fonts and colors to reflect your brand's seasonal cheer, ready for immediate use.
Merry Christmas Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Merry Christmas Intro - Vertical
Edit
By Smaille
15s
2
3
14
Create a holiday masterpiece with our Merry Christmas Intro, where festive cheer meets elegance in a heartwarming reveal. Sparkling stars and golden particles light up your personalized message in a forest of holiday magic. Customize this video with your logo, preferred font and colors, to send a seasonal greeting that stands out. Let your brand be the guiding star in a holiday promotion that truly shines.
Merry Christmas - Vertical Original theme video
Merry Christmas - Vertical
Edit
By vivace_studio
18s
5
6
40
Spread the joyous spirit of the festive season with our Merry Christmas template. Designed for any display, this delightful video features magical Christmas scenes that bring your warm wishes to life. Customize with your logo, message, text, and brand colors to share a personalized Yuletide greeting. Perfect for social media, presentations, or as a standalone holiday message to your followers.
Christmas Mosaic - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Mosaic - Vertical
Edit
By onbothsides
17s
5
9
14
Our Christmas Mosaic template brings the magic of the holidays to your content. With charming animations evoking Christmas time, you can introduce your brand or message with a spark of warmth. Customize with your logo, images, and festive colors for a delightful reveal that will enchant your audience and spread holiday joy.
Partnership Christmas Greetings - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Christmas Greetings - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
15s
4
3
7
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Partnership Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logos and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
Christmas Greetings - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Greetings - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
15s
6
2
6
Bring the magic of the holidays to your brand with our charming Christmas Greetings template, turning moments into memories. The twinkling lights, delicate snowflakes, and vintage lamps coalesce to reveal your message with warmth and cheer. Ideal for holiday greetings or event invitations, customize with your logo and colors to give your content a personal touch. This video offers clarity and space for a captivating narrative.
Dark Wall Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Dark Wall Intro - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
20s
3
8
5
From the shadows to the spotlight, our Dark Wall Intro template is the ultimate attention-grabber for your videos. Spine-tingling animations create a lingering suspense, unveiling your logo and tagline in an atmosphere of intrigue. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a singular statement, you can tailor the creepiness to your brand's palette with customizable colors, fonts, and timings. Ready to make an impact? Your unforgettable reveal awaits.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us