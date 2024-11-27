en
Merry Glow - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Vacation
Night
Neon
Christmas
Wall
Holidays
Dark
Glow
Light
More details
Merry Glow - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Merry Glow - Post Original theme video
Merry Glow - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Merry Glow - Square Original theme video
Merry Glow - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Merry Glow Original theme video
Merry Glow
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Fun Christmas Lights - Vertical Original theme video
Fun Christmas Lights - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
7
Transform your brand logo into a festive celebration with the Fun Christmas Lights template. Watch as the twinkling Christmas lights gently wrap around and highlight your logo, creating a merry holiday scene. This animation warmly welcomes your audience into the joy of the season, making it perfect for seasonal promotions or greetings. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your branding, and get ready to spread cheer with a ready-to-publish video!
Christmas Lights Greeting - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Lights Greeting - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Neon Christmas Story Original theme video
Neon Christmas Story
Edit
By Shoeeb
10s
2
5
11
Show your message trough the neon signs story animation!
Holiday Greetings - Vertical Original theme video
Holiday Greetings - Vertical
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
3
10
Step into the holiday shine with the Holiday Greetings template that spells out your message in beautiful reflective text against a play of magical particles. The customizable elements such as video, images, and colors allow you to convey your greetings in a festive spectacle.
Festive Night Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
