Merry Glow - Vertical
Created by S_WorX
10exports
11 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Transform your brand logo into a festive celebration with the Fun Christmas Lights template. Watch as the twinkling Christmas lights gently wrap around and highlight your logo, creating a merry holiday scene. This animation warmly welcomes your audience into the joy of the season, making it perfect for seasonal promotions or greetings. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your branding, and get ready to spread cheer with a ready-to-publish video!
Add some festive flair to your brand this season with our Christmas Lights Greeting Reveal. Watch as your logo transforms into a mesmerizing holiday spectacle, sparkling with the joy of the season. Fully customizable, you can tweak fonts and colors to match your company's style. This ready-to-publish video is ideal for captivating your audience with the spirit of Christmas.
Show your message trough the neon signs story animation!
Step into the holiday shine with the Holiday Greetings template that spells out your message in beautiful reflective text against a play of magical particles. The customizable elements such as video, images, and colors allow you to convey your greetings in a festive spectacle.
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
