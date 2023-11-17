Winter Holidays Greeting - Vertical

Bring holiday cheer to your brand with a cozy Christmas logo animation. A moonlit snowy forest, candy canes, Santa hats, and gentle snowfall frame your logo for a charming, festive reveal. Ideal for holiday intros, outros, or greeting cards, this 3D design blends a dark winter night with vibrant pops of red and icy glow. Easily customize your logo and text to send warm seasonal wishes across channels—social, YouTube, email, and more. Perfect for brands, creators, and marketers looking to celebrate the season with style.