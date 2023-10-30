Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Christmas Magical Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Christmas Magical Reveal - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Festive
2.5Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a magical 3D Christmas logo reveal. A gift box opens to release glowing particles that swirl into a scene of glossy ornaments, culminating in your logo and a crisp tagline. The design features luminous light trails, shimmering sparkles, and a rich, festive palette for instant holiday impact. Customize fonts, colors for lights and particles, scene tint, and tagline to match your brand. Optimized for intros, outros, and holiday greetings across multiple aspect ratios, this elegant animation delivers a polished seasonal presence in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us