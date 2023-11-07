Christmas Tree Reveal

Celebrate the season with a cinematic Christmas logo reveal. A glowing spiral tree forms from sparkling light trails, set against a winter dusk landscape with lens flares, bokeh and shimmering particles. Customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your brand and share warm holiday wishes. Ideal for intros, outros and branded greeting cards, this elegant design blends festive charm with polished motion graphics for a cozy, memorable finish to any seasonal video.