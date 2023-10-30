Christmas Magical Reveal

Celebrate the season with a magical 3D Christmas logo reveal. A gift box opens to release glowing particles that swirl into a scene of glossy ornaments, culminating in your logo and a crisp tagline. The design features luminous light trails, shimmering sparkles, and a rich, festive palette for instant holiday impact. Customize fonts, colors for lights and particles, scene tint, and tagline to match your brand. Optimized for intros, outros, and holiday greetings across multiple aspect ratios, this elegant animation delivers a polished seasonal presence in seconds.